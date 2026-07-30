Thursday, July 30, 2026
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Liv Morgan Comments On Her Lack Of WWE Women’s World Title Defenses

By
James Hetfield
-
Liv Morgan
Liv Morgan | WWE

Top WWE star Liv Morgan defeated Stephanie Vaquer at WrestleMania 42 Night One to win the WWE Women’s World Championship. She recently celebrated 100 days as champion; however, Morgan has not yet defended her title.

Despite holding the championship, she participated in this year’s Queen of the Ring tournament, where she lost to IYO SKY in the final. Her first title defense is scheduled for this weekend’s 2026 SummerSlam PLE in Minneapolis, Minnesota, against SKY.

On Instagram, CJ Perry posted a reel featuring Morgan, who was seen holding the Women’s World Championship. Morgan openly acknowledged her lack of title defenses during the first 100 days of her reign, stating, “Zero days defending, because I’m that iconic you don’t need to defend ****!”

Morgan will defend her Women’s World Championship against SKY at SummerSlam 2026 Night One.

 

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A post shared by CJ Perry (@thecjperry)

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