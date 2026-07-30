Former WWE Personality Blasts RAW Segment: “The Worst Segment I Have Ever Seen”

Former WWE broadcaster Jonathan Coachman didn’t hold back when reacting to the July 27, 2026 edition of WWE Raw, calling one of the show’s featured segments the worst he has ever seen.

The segment featured Danhausen and Joe Hendry performing a concert before being interrupted by boxer Ryan Garcia and The Judgment Day, setting up the night’s events.

After the show, Coachman took to Twitter/X and delivered a scathing assessment of the angle.

“I can confidently say that in my entire time inside the WWE, which was over a decade covering the WWE with my two hit shows or talking with it amongst my friends, I have never, and I repeat, never seen something as bad as I saw tonight.

I think I kind of threw up in my mouth thinking about it. I feel bad for Michael Cole for having to put it over. Corey Graves for faking like he’s putting it over. Joe Hendry, because that’s what they’re giving him after so long of not being called up. The poor three little guys who just want to have a payday. And the one I feel the worst for was the most over heel in the company 8 months ago, Dirty Dom. And now he’s been relegated to a one-on-one match with a guy they are now just shoving down our throats in Danhausen. Dirty Dom was an absolute legend in the making, and that is what you’re gonna put him in tonight? That was without a shadow of a doubt the worst segment I have ever seen.

And if all of you WWE fans out there want to call me a hater, then damn it, call me a hater, because if that is hating, then I don’t know where we’ve gone, because that was atrocious.”

Coachman’s criticism centered on several aspects of the segment, including the presentation of Danhausen, Joe Hendry’s creative direction, and what he viewed as a diminished role for Dominik Mysterio, who he believes had been one of WWE’s hottest heels just months earlier.

Despite Coachman’s harsh reaction, the segment generated significant discussion among fans on social media, with opinions divided over WWE’s blend of comedy and celebrity involvement.