Vince Russo Says Triple H Is Producing The ‘Worst Creative’ In WWE History

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo did not hold back when discussing WWE’s current creative direction, claiming the product under Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque is the worst he has ever seen.

Speaking with Chris Jericho, Russo offered a harsh assessment of WWE’s creative output, arguing that the current era is even weaker than previous periods he has criticized.

“Bro, this is the worst creative in the history of the WWE. This is worse than Stephanie [McMahon] because Triple H is the politician. Triple H is in the seat, and now we’re seeing what Triple H can do. And let me tell you something, bro. What Triple H can do is not pretty.”

Russo also questioned whether Triple H would ever be willing to hear outside creative input, suggesting an outside perspective could benefit WWE.

“You got a guy like Triple H. Obviously, they’re having a problem creatively. Is Triple H ever going to have a conversation with ME? Absolutely not. And, bro, that’s stupid because I can help you because I’m not as close to it as you are. I’m seeing it completely differently. And you may be missing how casual viewers are looking at your show.”

Russo’s comments reflect his personal opinion and continue a long history of public criticism directed toward WWE’s creative process. Triple H has not publicly responded to Russo’s remarks, and there is no indication that the two have discussed WWE’s current creative direction.