Booker T Backs Stephanie Vaquer As Surprise SummerSlam Entrant

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has shared his thoughts on the upcoming Interim WWE Women’s Championship match at SummerSlam, revealing both his favorite among the announced competitors and the surprise return he would love to see.

With Rhea Ripley sidelined due to injury, WWE will crown an interim champion in a five-way match. Confirmed participants include Charlotte Flair, Jade Cargill, Chelsea Green, and WWE Women’s United States Champion Tiffany Stratton, while the fifth and final entrant has yet to be announced.

Speaking on the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T said Chelsea Green is always a contender in his eyes because of her versatility as a performer. “It could be X Factor’s Chelsea, of course. I think Chelsea’s on my radar to always win, because you can always do something with it, no matter what. She’s always capable of getting the job done. So Chelsea is definitely always on my radar.”

Booker also emphasized that any of the four announced competitors would be a worthy choice to leave SummerSlam with the interim title. “And then I look at Jade Cargill, Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair, and of course either one of those ladies will be fitting to win this interim championship.”

While discussing possible scenarios, Booker revealed that his favorite outcome would involve a surprise return by Stephanie Vaquer, who has been out of action and is expected to return in the near future. “But I really love your idea of someone like Stephanie Vaquer coming back as that X factor, that one unknown, unexpected entry, and going there and take that thing and run all the way. That’s just me. That’s just me. I put my booking hat on, but I love that idea. I really do.”

Elsewhere during the podcast, Booker said he is looking forward to calling Vaquer’s matches again once she returns to WWE programming.

The SummerSlam bout will mark the first time WWE has crowned an interim Women’s World Champion, adding another layer of intrigue as fans await the reveal of the mystery fifth entrant.