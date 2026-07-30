Jeff Hardy Jokes He Was ‘Bigger Than Obama’ During WWE Run

Jeff Hardy offered a humorous response when asked about his critics, joking that anyone who dislikes him probably isn’t even from Earth.

Appearing on Busted Open ahead of his TNA World Championship match against Nic Nemeth on the live edition of TNA iMPACT, Hardy was asked where he believes his detractors are. “I think they’re from Jupiter, I’m pretty sure. I’m pretty sure. They certainly may not exist here on Earth.”

Hardy then shifted the conversation to one of the most memorable periods of his WWE career, recalling the height of his popularity and referencing the long-running joke that he was once “bigger than Obama.” He playfully tied that into his on-screen rivalry with his brother, Matt Hardy. “And I mean, I’m sure there’s a few. Back when Matt was a very, very bad brother when he was very envious of me, just for the fact that I was bigger than Obama, during my run in WWE, and he had to turn on me and hit me with a chair and take me out.”

“Just a terrible brother at that point, and he just couldn’t take it so he had to try to get rid of me once again. But I’m sure there’s a few out there.”

Matt Hardy famously turned on Jeff in early 2009, launching a deeply personal storyline that culminated at WrestleMania 25 and remains one of the most memorable sibling feuds in WWE history.

Today, the Hardy brothers are once again united, holding the TNA World Tag Team Championship after capturing the titles in a four-way ladder match at Slammiversary on June 28 in Boston.

Jeff now has the opportunity to add another accolade to his résumé as he challenges Nic Nemeth for the TNA World Championship. A victory would make Hardy a four-time TNA World Champion, having previously held the title in 2010, 2011, and 2012 for a combined 249 days before losing it to Bully Ray at Lockdown 2013. Nemeth regained the championship at this year’s Slammiversary.

The live edition of TNA iMPACT airs tonight from the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia.