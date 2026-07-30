Latest WWE SummerSlam 2026 Betting Odds Released

With WWE SummerSlam 2026 just around the corner, the latest betting odds have been released by BetOnline.ag, offering a look at the current favorites and underdogs for both nights of the premium live event.

In betting odds, competitors listed with a minus (-) are the favorites, while those with a plus (+) are the underdogs. For favorites, the number indicates how much must be wagered to win $100. For underdogs, the number shows how much profit would be earned from a $100 bet.

Here are the updated odds:

Saturday

Undisputed WWE Championship: CM Punk (c) -350 vs. Cody Rhodes +225

Women’s World Championship: Liv Morgan (c) -200 vs. Iyo Sky +150

Hell in a Cell Match: Oba Femi -3000 vs. Brock Lesnar +900

Singles Match: Gunther -2000 vs. Nick Aldis +700

Six-Women Tag Team Match: Paige & The Bella Twins -120 vs. The Fatal Influence -120

Trios Match: Jacob Fatu & The Usos -300 vs. LA Knight, Solo Sikoa & Royce Keys +200

Sunday

World Heavyweight Championship: Roman Reigns (c) -1500 vs. Seth Rollins +600

WWE Intercontinental Championship: Chad Gable -1500 vs. Penta (c) +600

WWE United States Championship: Trick Williams (c) -500 vs. Baron Corbin +300

“Human Monies” on a Pole Match: Danhausen -700 vs. Dominik Mysterio +400

No. 1 Contender’s Match for the Undisputed WWE Championship: Sami Zayn -250 vs. Finn Bálor +170

The biggest favorites on the card are Oba Femi (-3000) against Brock Lesnar in their Hell in a Cell clash, Gunther (-2000) versus Nick Aldis, and Roman Reigns (-1500) in his World Heavyweight Championship defense against Seth Rollins. Meanwhile, the closest matchup according to the current odds is the Six-Women Tag Team Match, with Paige & The Bella Twins and The Fatal Influence both listed at -120, making it the most evenly matched contest on the card.

As always, betting odds are subject to change leading up to the event and do not necessarily reflect WWE’s creative plans or match outcomes.