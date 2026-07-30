Brie Bella Explains How Bryan Danielson Made Her WWE Return Possible

Brie Bella says her return to the ring became possible because her husband, Bryan Danielson, stepped away from full-time competition and embraced life at home with their family.

Speaking on The Nikki & Brie Show, Bella discussed how Danielson’s retirement created the opportunity for her to return to wrestling while he took on more responsibilities around the house. “I’m actually going through that right now, where my husband retired, which gave me the opportunity to go back and wrestle, and he’s like Mister Pinterest mom.”

Bella admitted she wasn’t sure how Danielson would adjust to the role, but said he has exceeded every expectation. “I’m like, damn, all right, like making little tree snacks and like homemade meatballs and gluten free chicken fingers. And he’s like thriving in it. Like he’s loving it, which is so nice, because you know you never know for men if all of a sudden they become Mr. Mom. Like you never just know how they’ll handle it. And he’s like nailing it.”

She also praised the impact Danielson has had on their children’s education since taking on more of the day-to-day parenting. “I mean, my kids went up a couple grades in reading. Their math is like out of control. Where I was like, oh s***, I didn’t do that. Good job.”

Danielson wrestled his final full-time match at AEW WrestleDream in October 2024 before transitioning away from a regular in-ring schedule.

Meanwhile, Brie Bella returned to WWE earlier this year, capturing the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship alongside Paige before the duo lost the titles to Fatal Influence.

This weekend at SummerSlam, Brie reunites with Paige and her sister, Nikki Bella, as they take on Fatal Influence in a six-woman tag team match at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.