Report: Solo Sikoa Receiving Major Praise Backstage In WWE

Solo Sikoa’s recent performances are reportedly making a strong impression behind the scenes, with new reports suggesting WWE could be rethinking the long-term direction of his current babyface character.

According to WrestleVotes Radio, Sikoa has been receiving “significant praise” from members of WWE’s creative team for his television work in recent weeks.

The report states that Sikoa’s transition into a babyface was initially intended to be temporary, but his recent performances have sparked internal discussion about extending the run. “Sikoa’s current babyface run was originally expected to be a short-term deal. Now there’s internal speculation that could change based on his work in recent weeks.”

Additional support for that report came from @WRKDWrestling on X, which also indicated that Sikoa’s development has been well received backstage. “There has been a VERY positive response backstage to Solo’s growth over the last few weeks.”

According to the reports, WWE is believed to have plans to continue investing in Sikoa’s character development, with his recent momentum potentially leading to a more prominent long-term role on television.

While WWE has not officially commented on the reports, Sikoa’s recent performances appear to have strengthened his standing internally as his character continues to evolve.