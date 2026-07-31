Jimmy Uso Opens Up About A Potential WWE World Title Run

WWE star and Bloodline member Jimmy Uso spoke with Sports Illustrated about various topics, including whether he has considered a World Title run.

Uso said, “Man, of course it do. Especially — it ran across especially when you see your brothers doing it. And they did it. But for me, you know, timing’s everything. I’m not the type that’ll push up to the front of the line. I’m always ready to play my role, or whatever I need to do for my family. And honestly man, when I see my brothers up, I’m up. So, a title don’t necessarily need to be around my waist for me to feel like I made it already. Because in reality man, I made it and like I said before, I’m blessed and very happy to be here.”

On being willing to take an opportunity if it happens:

“If the opportunity presents itself, please believe I will grab that ball and I’m running with it, bruh. I will run with it. Yes, it crossed my mind. Yes, Big Jim would love to have a solo time. But hey man — like I said, timing is everything. If the powers that be letting it happen, or if it gets organic, I’m right there with it.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)