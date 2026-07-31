Backstage News On Viewership Numbers For WWE: Unreal Season 3

The third season of WWE: Unreal premiered on Netflix on July 21. This latest season focuses on the latter part of WWE legend John Cena’s Retirement Tour, Seth Rollins’ injury, AJ Lee’s return to assist CM Punk in his feud with Rollins and Becky Lynch, the 2026 Royal Rumble premium live event (PLE), the injuries sustained by the members of The Vision, and WrestleMania 42.

Dave Meltzer discussed the show’s performance in the most recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio (as reported by F4WOnline.com). He noted that the #10 television show on Netflix’s top 10 most-viewed list averaged 1.5 million views in the U.S., which likely translates to about 2.2 million worldwide. However, season three of WWE: Unreal did not achieve this viewership. Meltzer pointed out that while the second season ranked in the top 10 in several markets, the latest season has not ranked in the top 10 in any.

Meltzer concluded that since it failed to enter the top 10, viewership is likely below 1.5 million, a significant decline from season two. He remarked that the first season was highly successful, the second moderately successful, and this third season has been unsuccessful, especially compared to the previous two.