WWE NXT Viewership And Rating Report For 7/28/2026

WrestleNomics reported that last Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT on the CW drew an average of 680,000 viewers and posted a 0.10 rating in the key 18-49 demographic.

This represents a decline of 1.45% from the previous week’s average of 690,000 viewers, but an increase of 11.11% from the prior week’s rating of 0.09 in the same demographic. Notably, this rating is the best since the July 7 episode, which recorded a 0.12 rating. Additionally, the total audience improved from 531,000 viewers two weeks ago.

Currently, WWE NXT is averaging a 0.085 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 603,000 viewers in 2026. In comparison, during the same period in 2025, the show had a higher rating of 0.162 and 709,000 viewers.

The episode was highlighted by a segment featuring Cruz Montana, WWE NXT Champion Tony D’Angelo, and Grayson Waller.