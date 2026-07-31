Updated Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown

WWE has announced the lineup for tonight’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown, which will air internationally on Netflix and in the United States on the USA Network. This episode serves as the go-home show for WWE SummerSlam.

The show is scheduled to begin at 8 PM ET and will take place at the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Undisputed WWE Champion “The Best in the World,” CM Punk, will have a face-to-face encounter with “The American Nightmare,” Cody Rhodes, ahead of their title match at SummerSlam.

Additionally, “The Boujee Bully,” Lash Legend, will face “The Beautiful Madness,” Giulia, in an Interim WWE Women’s Championship Ladder Match qualifier. WWE Tag Team Champions Damian Priest and R-Truth will also compete against AAA World Tag Team Champions The War Raiders (Erik and Ivar) in a Title vs. Title Winners Take All match.

Be sure to tune in every Friday night at 8 PM ET for live coverage of WWE SmackDown results.