WWE Files New Trademarks Including AWA

WWE recently submitted several trademark applications on Monday, July 27, as reported by Fightful.com. These applications include the terms “WWE Championship Gold,” “WWE Lock It In,” “WWE Scratchcard,” and “AWA.” The trademarks are intended for use in toys, specifically action figures, as well as for video games.

In the early 2000s, WWE acquired the AWA trademarks, historical assets, and tape library.

Below are the descriptions submitted to the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO):

WWE Championship Gold

“IC 028: Toys, namely, action figures, accessories therefor; dolls; cases for action figures; toy wrestling rings; playsets for use with action figures; toy vehicles; board games; hand-held units for playing electronic game other than those adopted for use with an electronic display screen or monitor; tabletop action skill games; construction toys; playing cards; puzzles; stuffed toys; plush toys; toy belts; knee and elbow pads for athletic use; toy foam hands; costume masks; novelty face masks; Christmas tree decorations; toy spinning tops; arcade games; kites; bobble-head dolls; puppets; card games; toy guitars; toy water guns; vinyl products for playing in a pool; doll furniture; party favors in the nature of crackers and noisemakers; skateboards; toy scooters; paper party favors; collectible championship belts; toy face masks.”

WWE Lock It In

“IC 009: Video, mobile and computer game software, video games for use with wireless devices; online video games; video games for use via a global computer network and wireless devices; coin-fed amusement gaming machines; interactive video game programs; interactive multimedia computer games on all platforms; downloadable computer game software for use on mobile and cellular phones; downloadable electronic game software for use on mobile phones and handheld computers; downloadable game software.”

WWE Scratchcard

“IC 009: Video, mobile and computer game software, video games for use with wireless devices; online video games; video games for use via a global computer network and wireless devices; coin-fed amusement gaming machines; interactive video game programs; interactive multimedia computer games on all platforms; downloadable computer game software for use on mobile and cellular phones; downloadable electronic game software for use on mobile phones and handheld computers; downloadable game software.”

AWA

“IC 028: Toys, namely, action figures, accessories therefor; dolls; cases for action figures; toy wrestling rings; playsets for use with action figures; toy vehicles; board games; hand-held units for playing electronic game other than those adopted for use with an electronic display screen or monitor; tabletop action skill games; construction toys; playing cards; puzzles; stuffed toys; plush toys; toy belts; knee and elbow pads for athletic use; toy foam hands; costume masks; novelty face masks; Christmas tree decorations; toy spinning tops; arcade games; kites; bobble-head dolls; puppets; card games; toy guitars; toy water guns; vinyl products for playing in a pool; doll furniture; party favors in the nature of crackers and noisemakers; skateboards; toy scooters; paper party favors; collectible championship belts; toy face masks.”