Becky Lynch Believes WWE’s Future Belongs To The Women

WWE veteran Becky Lynch spoke with The Female Quotient about various topics, including the women’s division within the company.

Lynch said, “I’m so proud of the women’s division in WWE. We’ve totally changed the game. At one point I don’t think anybody would have thought that we would have Intercontinental Titles and Tag Titles, and US Titles. I don’t think anybody thought we would main event WrestleMania, and we’ve done it all.”

On the future of the women’s division:

“I don’t really sit back and think about what we’ve done, because I’m always trying to [say], ‘Where are we going? Let’s keep going, let’s keep moving.’ I feel very optimistic about where we’re going in the future, because we really have some incredibly talented women that are doing amazing stuff. When I look at the future of WWE and I think of the main eventers who are going to be our biggest stars in the future, most of the time I don’t think of the men. I think of the women.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)