Netflix Edits Brock Lesnar And Oba Femi Segment From WWE RAW Replay

The opening segment of Monday’s WWE RAW featured “The Beast Incarnate” Brock Lesnar and the 2026 King of the Ring, “The Ruler” Oba Femi, ahead of their Hell in a Cell match at SummerSlam 2026 this weekend. WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque and RAW General Manager Adam Pearce were also present.

During the confrontation, Lesnar locked Femi inside the cage along with Triple H, Pearce, and several police officers and security personnel. Lesnar then showed Femi the middle finger, and Femi did the same.

Netflix has edited out this gesture from the show’s replay, which is currently streaming. The platform has been removing edgier content from its WWE RAW replays because the show is rated TV-PG on Netflix. Some recent edits included a glitch effect to obscure Cody Rhodes bleeding after an attack by GUNTHER during a segment.

Despite the edits, Lesnar and Femi will finally face off inside Hell in a Cell at WWE SummerSlam 2026: Night 1. The event will take place at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Lesnar’s home turf of Minneapolis, Minnesota. It will air live on the ESPN App in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.