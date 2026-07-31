Report: WWE Exploring SummerSlam Role For Jesse Ventura

According to Wrestlevotes Radio on Fightful Select, sources indicate that WWE has extended an invitation to Hall of Famer Jesse “The Body” Ventura to attend the two-night 2026 WWE SummerSlam premium live event (PLE) this weekend.

The report notes that discussions have been held about using Ventura on television, likely in a pre-show role. However, it’s unclear if he will actually appear on the broadcast. If Ventura does make an appearance, it will mark his first WWE show in Minnesota since he served as a guest referee for the WWE Championship Match between Mick Foley, The Rock, and Steve Austin at SummerSlam 1999.

WWE SummerSlam will take place in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Ventura’s home state. He was the governor of Minnesota from 1999 to 2003 and even hinted at a potential run for office this year, although that did not materialize.