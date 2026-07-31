The Undertaker Opens Up About Why He Never Faced Sting

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker recently discussed a significant “what-if” scenario from his career on an episode of his podcast, “Six Feet Under.”

He talked about the much-anticipated match with Sting that fans had hoped for after Sting joined WWE. Despite both wrestlers expressing a desire to compete against each other, the match never materialized because it wasn’t something Vince McMahon wanted to pursue.

Undertaker said, “The people had already been clamoring for that match for a long time, and it seems like a no-brainer. Why on Earth would you not do that? But for whatever reason, Vince did not see it, didn’t like it, didn’t want it. And I was like, ‘Man, this is a home run. This is an easy main event for a pay-per-view.’ But I don’t really have an answer. I never really had an in-depth conversation with Vince about why he didn’t want to do it. Sting versus Undertaker — he obviously knows more about business than I do, but that one just seems like a home run. They decided to walk the guy instead of pitch to him. I don’t know what happened there.”

On having no regrets over it:

“It wasn’t my decision, but my goodness, I would have loved to have been able to have that match. I guess it just wasn’t meant to be. But what could have been? I remember running into Sting, I think it was after the WrestleMania that we didn’t work. We were on the same plane together, talking, like, this is beyond me. I don’t know why.”

On the match being debated on forever:

“I think Sting has probably got to be the biggest miss of a WrestleMania. Those two characters would do some incredible business. It’ll be discussed for the rest of time — a what-if that could have happened. But it is what it is. Wasn’t me. Wasn’t my decision.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)