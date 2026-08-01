CM Punk Names The Feud He Thinks Will Define His Career

Undisputed WWE Champion CM Punk spoke with Dave LaGreca of Busted Open Radio about various topics, including the feud he is most likely to be remembered for.

Punk said, “I’m fortunate — or unfortunate, depending on what side of the coin you’re on — to have been in a lot of great ones. Ones that people have actually forgotten about. Maybe some recency bias, I think probably the hatred that I had for Drew McIntyre and in turn the hatred he had for me — I think that one will stand the test of time for sure.”

On who gave him the best career advice:

“Too hard to narrow down. Too wide of a spectrum of some of the more brilliant minds in wrestling. I mean, you’ve named a few of them there. A lot of them aren’t with us anymore. Terry [Funk], Harley [Race], Tracy Smothers, Eddie Guerrero. And then there’s the ones that we are currently fortunate to still have, that even to this day still give me great advice. Bret Hart, Shawn Michaels. These are these are guys who I can reach out to and ask a question, whether it’s something that happened in the late 90s or, ‘Hey, I’m thinking of this,’ I can bounce these ideas off them and get their perspective. It’d be way too hard to narrow down one specific nugget of information from the litany of legends that I’ve been fortunate enough to learn from.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)