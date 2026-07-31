WWE SmackDown Results – July 31, 2026

WWE’s road to “The Biggest Party of the Summer” winds down tonight, as the WWE SummerSlam 2026 ‘go-home’ episode of WWE SmackDown is live at 8/7c from the Resch Center in Green Bay, WI.

‘WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.’ kicks things off as always. Joe Tessitore welcomes us to the show as we see an aerial shot of the Resch Center. We settle in backstage, where we see Cody Rhodes, CM Punk and others in the usual show-starting Superstar arrival shots.

Finn Balor Kicks Things Off

Inside the arena, the familiar sounds of Finn Balor’s theme music hits the house speakers. Out he comes ahead of his No. 1 Contender bout for the WWE Championship against Sami Zayn at this coming weekend’s two-night WWE SummerSlam premium live event.

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