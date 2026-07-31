WWE SmackDown Preview For Tonight (7/31/2026): Green Bay, WI.

The road to WWE SummerSlam 2026 winds down tonight.

WWE SmackDown airs at 8/7c this evening on the USA Network in North America and Netflix for international fans, serving as the final “go-home” show for the two-night WWE SummerSlam 2026 premium live event this weekend.

Scheduled for the July 31, 2026 episode of WWE SmackDown from the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin, are the following matches, segments and appearances:

* NFL player Micah Parsons to appear

* CM Punk and Cody Rhodes face to face before SummerSlam

* Damian Priest & R-Truth vs. The War Raiders (WWE Tag-Team Titles)

* Giulia vs. Lash Legend (WWE Interim Women’s Title Ladder Match Qualifier)

Join us here tonight for live WWE SmackDown results.