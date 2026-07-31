Backstage Update On Brock Lesnar’s WWE Future After SummerSlam

WWE legend Brock Lesnar and the 2026 King of the Ring, Oba Femi, will face off on Night One of the 2026 WWE SummerSlam premium live event (PLE) on Saturday, inside Hell in a Cell. This match will mark their third encounter, following Femi’s victory at WrestleMania 42 and Lesnar’s win at Clash in Italy.

According to WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, sources indicate that this is not expected to be Lesnar’s final match. One source even mentioned that they would be “surprised” if Lesnar were to stay off TV for an extended period afterward, only to return in time for WrestleMania 43 in Saudi Arabia. Lesnar has a history of keeping his plans private, making them difficult to leak. Regardless of whether this may be his last match, it is not a topic that has been widely discussed or known backstage in WWE.

WWE SummerSlam 2026 is scheduled for Saturday, August 1, and Sunday, August 2, at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The event will be broadcast live on ESPN Unlimited in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.