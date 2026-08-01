Brie Bella Admits She Nearly Missed WrestleMania 42 After Nikki Bella’s Injury

WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella recently appeared on “What’s Your Story?” with Stephanie McMahon.

During the conversation, she covered several topics, including her mental state when her sister, fellow WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella, suffered an ankle injury. Brie also expressed her doubts about competing at WrestleMania 42.

Brie Bella said, “Being a tag champ with Paige, I’ll admit that when Nikki broke her ankle two weeks before WrestleMania, I was like, ‘Oh my gosh!’ I definitely was, like, at the point, like, ‘Hey, because Nikki can’t compete, I don’t need to compete either.’ But when they had the idea with Paige coming, I was like, ‘Oh, well, yeah!’ I was excited. I told Paige, ‘Tag-teaming is way different than being a singles. It feels like a lot of moving parts.’ We’ve had a blast.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)