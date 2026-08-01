Saturday, August 1, 2026
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Mandy Rose And Tino Sabbatelli Welcome Their First Child

By
James Hetfield
-

Former WWE star Mandy Rose recently shared a video on Instagram announcing the birth of her and her husband, Tino Sabbatelli, first child. In the video, Sabbatelli is seen carrying their newborn out of the hospital and driving them home. Rose captioned the video, “Our most beautiful chapter begins.”

The couple revealed that they were expecting at the beginning of the month. Rose has not wrestled since leaving WWE in 2022. She and Sabbatelli got married in November 2024 and co-hosted a podcast called “Power Alphas,” which ran until October of last year.

 

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A post shared by Amanda Saccomanno (@mandysacs)

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