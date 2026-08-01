Triple H Reveals Official Theme Song For WWE SummerSlam 2026

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque recently announced on his Twitter (X) account that the song “Fix Ur Face” by MGK featuring Fred Durst from Limp Bizkit will be one of the theme songs for the two-night SummerSlam premium live event (PLE) taking place in 2026. The event kicks off later today.

Triple H wrote, “It all starts tomorrow.

Thanks to @machinegunkelly for adding his sound to @WWE. FIX UR FACE is the official song of #SummerSlam”

Durst has contributed theme songs for WWE multiple times through Limp Bizkit. Notably, he provided “Rollin’” as The Undertaker’s theme song in the 2000s and “My Way” as a theme song for WrestleMania 17. MGK, formerly known as Machine Gun Kelly, contributed the theme song “Invincible” for WrestleMania 28.

WWE SummerSlam 2026 is scheduled to take place today, August 1st, and tomorrow, August 2nd, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The event will air live on ESPN Unlimited in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.