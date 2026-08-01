Fallyn Grey Confirms She’s No Longer Part Of WWE ID

Fallyn Grey has confirmed that her time with WWE’s ID program has come to an end, but says her wrestling career is only just getting started.

The 22-year-old wrestler, who competed as Veronica Haven on WWE Evolve, announced on Instagram that she is no longer part of the WWE ID program.

Reflecting on her experience, Grey expressed gratitude for the opportunity and the people she met during her time at the WWE Performance Center.

“I learned a lot at the Performance Center, and look fondly on all of the memories and friends I made along the way. I’m superr young and at 22 years old, with less than 3 years in the wrestling industry, I was able to wrestle on Evolve and represent the WWE.”

Grey made it clear that her departure does not mark the end of her wrestling aspirations.

“I have soooo much room to progress and learn in this business, so I can confidently say this is NOT the end of my journey. I’ll still be wrestling and this time be able to also pursue my other talents, such as singing, songwriting, and acting.”

Grey’s signing with WWE ID was first reported in March 2026, following WWE tryouts held the previous month. She was officially introduced as part of the program on the April 9 episode of WWE Evolve, alongside Sloane Jacobs, Anya Rune, and Gianna Capri, and competed in a three-way match during the show.

At the time of her signing, Grey was the AWF Women’s Champion and received her WWE ID contract during an AWF event in Phoenix.

Her tenure with the program lasted approximately four months.

Launched in October 2024, WWE ID was designed as an affiliate program rather than a traditional developmental contract, allowing independent wrestlers to access WWE coaching, resources, and Evolve appearances while continuing to compete on the independent scene. Since its launch, several participants have moved on to NXT, while others have exited the program.

Grey has not stated whether her departure was her decision or WWE’s, and the company has not publicly commented on her exit.