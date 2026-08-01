Joe Gacy Says WWE ‘Hit Pause’ On Wyatt Sicks During Bo Dallas’ Injury

Former WWE star Joe Gacy believes the Wyatt Sicks lost momentum when WWE chose to put the group on hold during Bo Dallas’ injury rather than allowing the remaining members to continue the storyline.

Speaking with The FiveMarks, Gacy said the faction was largely reduced to the background once Bo Dallas, who portrayed Uncle Howdy, was sidelined.

“We all were almost background characters. I guess creative didn’t feel that we as a character were strong enough to carry the group without Bo in that moment, which was unfortunate because I feel like had we had that chance to develop a little bit more, they could have had maybe a little bit more trust in us to carry things on while he was out.”

Gacy felt the group could have continued to evolve while Dallas recovered, setting the stage for an even bigger return.

“And then we could have gotten involved in something, and then when he was ready to come back, boom, big return for Uncle Howdy, I think would have gotten a great reaction.”

Looking back, Gacy described WWE’s decision as the first significant setback for the faction, although he stopped short of calling it a mistake.

“So I think, unfortunately, that was the first—I don’t know if I want to say mistake, but the first misstep with the group was that they kind of just, because one was out—which, yeah, he’s the focal point—but I feel like we could have easily booked around that.”

He admitted that the group was concerned for Dallas’ health while also feeling frustrated that their momentum had stalled.

“They kind of hit pause on us, which sucked. And we all, obviously, were worried about Bo, but we were also a little frustrated at the same time.”

Gacy also acknowledged that WWE was likely being especially cautious given the passing of Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) and the sensitivity surrounding the group’s presentation.

“But I think they were just trying to be extra careful considering what happened with Windham. They didn’t want to push Bo past any point that he couldn’t make which is understandable.”

Even so, Gacy believes the group would have been in a stronger position had each member been given more opportunities to establish themselves individually before Dallas’ absence.

“I just wished early on they let us develop a little bit more individually so we can, you know, carry the group without them for a little bit if we needed to.”