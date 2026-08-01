WWE SummerSlam Preview For Tonight (8/1/2026): Minneapolis, MN.

All roads lead to US Bank Stadium tonight in “The Twin Cities.”

WWE SummerSlam 2026 kicks off tonight, with night one of the two-night annual “Biggest Party of the Summer” taking place from the US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured below is the advertised lineup for the August 1, 2026 premium live event:

* WWE Undisputed WWE Championship: CM Punk (c) vs. Cody Rhodes

* Hell in a Cell: Brock Lesnar vs. Oba Femi

* WWE Women’s World Championship: Liv Morgan (c) vs. IYO SKY

* Nick Aldis vs. Gunther

* Paige & The Bellas (Brie & Nikki Bella vs. Fatal Influence (Fallon Henley, Jacy Jayne, & Lainey Reid)

* LA Knight, Royce Keys, & Solo Sikoa vs. The Usos (Jimmy Uso & Jey Uso) & Jacob Fatu

Join us here tonight for live WWE SummerSlam results.