Reason For ESPN’s WWE SummerSlam Broadcast Change

WWE has transitioned to ESPN Unlimited, but the regular cable channel ESPN has usually aired the first hour of its programming for free. However, this weekend’s SummerSlam has a scheduling change.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, ESPN will broadcast a three-hour Countdown to SummerSlam pre-show from 3 PM to 6 PM Eastern Time on both days. This pre-show will not feature any wrestling matches, and the first hour of the main show will also lack free matches. The internal belief is that the free matches did not generate subscriptions at the expected level.

Meltzer explained that the purpose of the free hour was to attract casual fans and make them aware of a major event in hopes that they would be intrigued enough by the matches to subscribe to the full show.

He also pointed out a potential issue: casual ESPN viewers who are fans of competitive sports may not be as receptive to sports-entertainment marketing. While Meltzer noted that the pre-show hours have garnered better ratings than SmackDown among the 18-49 demographic, it is likely that most viewers were already WWE fans. Nonetheless, ESPN has reported that these hours delivered good ratings.

It remains to be seen what kind of pre-show will replace this format and whether fans will tune in for all three hours each day. Meltzer has made similar points on his radio show previously.