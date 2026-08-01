Update On John Cena’s Hair Transplant

Last month, WWE legend and 17-time World Champion John Cena shared an image of himself with a completely shaved head as he prepared for his second round of hair transplant treatment.

The procedure, known as Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE), involves relocating healthy hair follicles to areas of the scalp where hair is thinning or missing. Cena has previously mentioned that fan signs mocking his bald spot led him to explore treatment options.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Cena recently underwent a second hair transplant to address areas that were not adequately treated during the first round.

In his post-wrestling career, Cena often wears suits and formal attire, so he can’t easily cover his hair with a hat or other accessories. As he continues to perform in front of audiences, his hair will be more visible than ever, and fan signs may still impact his self-image. While Hollywood makeup can create impressive transformations, it’s worth noting that he looks perfectly fine with his head shaved.