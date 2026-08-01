Seth Rollins Says He’s The Architect Of Roman Reigns’ Success

WWE star Seth Rollins spoke with Jackie Redmond in an in-character video for the company about various topics, including whether the chair shot to Roman Reigns was the correct decision.

Rollins said, “I think with hindsight being 20/20, you look at where everybody sits now, and I was happy it was the right decision. I feel that because — yeah, there’s this animosity between myself and Roman. But I don’t think that we as people would’ve evolved in the same way. And you look at kind of the magic that we’ve been able to create individually and together over the past — 14 years it is now, I think 12 since that chair shot. The last dozen years, you look at the magic we’ve been able to create and the evolution of us as people. And from him, from the Big Dog to the Tribal Chief, Head of the Table. Myself, now the Visionary. All of these little facets of our characters and of our personalities that exist and that have created memories for our fans wouldn’t exist without that chair shot.”

On The Shield’s break up allowing them to evolve:

“And while I think the chair shot itself and the decision was probably made in haste, and made without the foresight of what it would become? You know, I never imagined Roman Reigns would become the Tribal Chief based on the resentment and the pain and the PTSD from that chair shot. And I never imagined exactly how our paths would go. But I think what it did was give us a chance, right? It gave both of us an opportunity, a chance to step out on our own and become the things that we were meant to become. And I just don’t know. Had we had a different catalyst, had it ended amicably, would things have snowballed the way they did? And you look at what the WWE has become in the last 12 years, and — you know, I’ll take a little bit of credit. I’ve taken a lot of hate. So, I’ll take a little bit of credit.”

On whether he considers himself the architect of Reigns’ success:

“Yes, the answer’s yes. I think 100%. I think — again, that’s the catalyst. That’s the moment that kind of sets everything in motion. And if you start to look at where we are now and you trace it all back, but it does start even before that. You know, we spent a year and a half, nearly two years together in The Shield. And between myself kind of mentoring Roman and sort of teaching him everything that I knew from an in-ring perspective and a backstage perspective, I think all of that before the chair shot, it was important too.”

You can check out Rollins’ comments in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)