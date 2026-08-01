WWE SummerSlam 2026 Ticket Sales Surge Ahead Of Opening Night

WWE is set to hold its 2026 SummerSlam premium live event (PLE) today, August 1, and tomorrow, August 2, at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

According to the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, today’s show has sold a total of 33,988 tickets, while the August 2 show has sold 33,173 tickets. These figures mark a significant increase from last week’s totals of 29,389 for Night One and 29,216 for Night Two.

Dave Meltzer noted that ticket sales (due in part to a heavily promoted $25 price) over the past two weeks have been “very high” compared to WWE’s typical ticket patterns for events that initially start off slowly. He also mentioned that the company may sell “a few more thousand” tickets, resulting in final sales numbers considered “respectable.”

The report also examined the resale market, which indicated that the get-in price for Night One was approximately $48, while Night Two started at around $55. According to Meltzer, the recent ticket sales and the secondary market appear to show contradictory trends. Although a substantial number of tickets have been sold over the past two weeks, the resale prices indicate that late demand remains limited. Typically, stronger ticket sales correlate with higher demand.

The WWE SummerSlam 2026 card includes CM Punk defending his Undisputed WWE Championship against Cody Rhodes on Night One. Night Two is scheduled to feature Roman Reigns defending the World Heavyweight Championship against Seth Rollins as the headlining match.