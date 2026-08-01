Backstage Update On WWE SummerSlam Weekend Guests And Appearances

According to PWInsider.com, several WWE Hall of Famers, including Sean “X-Pac” Waltman, Jimmy Hart, Rikishi, The Undertaker, and The Dudley Boyz, are in attendance for SummerSlam weekend. They are participating in paid photo ops at a Fanatics event, and it’s highly likely they will be shown on camera in the audience during the show.

The report also mentioned that several NXT stars—Kendal Grey, Jaida Parker, Izzi Dame, Lola Vice, Mason Rook, ZARIA, and Tatum Paxley—are making formal appearances. Additionally, Grayson Waller, who is currently portraying an outsider role in NXT, is reportedly in Minneapolis as well, potentially for some surprise disruptions.

Furthermore, the Broken Lizard comedy team, known for their work on Super Troopers, is also present in their cop costumes for what seems to be a crossover promotion. Additionally, Sean Evans from the show Hot Ones will be involved in a project with Dominik Mysterio.