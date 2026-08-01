Saturday, August 1, 2026
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Possible WWE SummerSlam Spoiler

By
James Hetfield
-
WWE SummerSlam
WWE SummerSlam

According to Fightful Select, Kevin Owens is in Minneapolis, Minnesota, ahead of this weekend’s events. It’s important to note that this information may contain possible spoilers.

As of now, there is no confirmation on whether Owens will appear on the broadcast in any capacity. However, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has reported that both Owens and Randy Orton are expected to return very soon.

Owens has been out of action since April 2025 due to an injury that required neck fusion surgery. During this time, he has worked as a coach on WWE LFG Season 3, which has been airing over the past few months.

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