Update On Dragon Lee’s Injury Status Following WWE RAW

According to PWMania.com, WWE star Dragon Lee suffered an injury during the July 20th episode of RAW. He was competing in a tag team match alongside Je’Von Evans against “All Ego” Ethan Page and Rusev. Medical tests have confirmed that he has a torn ligament, ruling him out of upcoming appearances with AAA.

In an Instagram Story, Lee revealed that doctors diagnosed him with a collateral ligament tear in his thumb. He mentioned that he was advised not to compete and that he needed to return home rather than wrestle as planned. Lee also apologized to fans who were looking forward to seeing him at Week 2 of AAA’s Verano de Escándalo event.

The injury necessitated a change to AAA’s card. Lee was originally scheduled to face Mecha Wolf and La Parka in a Triple Threat qualifier for the Latin American Championship. Following his withdrawal from the match, Lince Dorado was announced as his replacement, and the matchup was rescheduled for a later week during the Verano de Escándalo tapings.

The latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter indicates that Lee is currently sidelined after tearing a ligament in one of his fingers during the tag team match on RAW. Although the injury wasn’t apparent during the show, Lee later confirmed that it occurred during the match. As of now, there is no confirmed timeline for his return to WWE television or in-ring action.