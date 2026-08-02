Sol Ruca Reveals What Triple H Told Her After WWE Title Loss

WWE star Sol Ruca appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss various topics, including what WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque told her after her loss of the Women’s Intercontinental Title on RAW.

Ruca said, “Triple H came to me afterwards, after the match, and was just like, ‘Hey, this isn’t because you’re doing anything wrong, but, you know, you just got to be a babyface and keep going up and just see what the next thing is.’ Everyone has been very, very supportive and really has been in my corner, and it has made me feel really good about it.”

On the most difficult aspect about joining the main roster:

“I definitely think just character work. I feel like being an athlete, I’m so used to just being serious and, you know, you get told what to do, told what to wear, told how to act. Whereas here, it’s kind of, like, up to you. And within NXT, it’s kind of easier to bounce ideas off of people and, like, try new things because the risk isn’t as high.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.

(H/T to F4WOnline.com for transcribing the above quotes)