Latest Update On Brie Bella Following WWE SummerSlam Injury

During WWE SummerSlam Night One on Saturday, WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins (Brie Bella and Nikki Bella) teamed up with Paige but were defeated by Fatal Influence, which consists of Jacy Jayne and the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, Lainey Reid and Fallon Henley, in a 6-Woman Tag Team Match. Following the match, Brie and Nikki turned on Paige.

As previously reported by PWMania.com, there were concerns that Brie may have injured her shoulder during the match, as she did not appear fully engaged in the post-match attack on Paige. Brie delivered a kick to Paige before grabbing her right shoulder and appearing to be in pain. It seems that Brie might have sustained her shoulder injury during Jayne’s cannonball spot on the ring steps.

In the SummerSlam Night One Post-Show, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque confirmed Brie’s shoulder injury, stating that she had gone to the hospital for medical evaluation. He acknowledged that the injury looked quite serious but did not provide details on the exact nature of the injury or whether it would keep Brie sidelined, as the company is still awaiting the results of her scans.

Triple H said, “She is injured. I don’t have an update yet. She got some treatment here, has been taken to the hospital to get some scans done. Don’t have a clean answer on it yet. I know she hurt her shoulder. Seems pretty bad, but I don’t have that answer yet. Hopefully, we will soon, and it won’t be as bad as we thought it was. But that’s the nature of the game. We’ll pivot accordingly for everything. It’s unfortunate, I hate it, but this is part of the business.”

You can check out Triple H’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)