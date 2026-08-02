CM Punk Breaks Silence On Controversial WWE SummerSlam Finish

WWE legend Randy Orton made a shocking return during the final moments of the Undisputed WWE Title Match at SummerSlam Night One. With the referee incapacitated, Orton delivered an RKO to Cody Rhodes, allowing CM Punk to execute his signature GTS and pin Rhodes for the victory.

After the event, Punk appeared at the SummerSlam Night One post-show to discuss various topics, including whether Rhodes deserved another opportunity for the Undisputed WWE Championship after the events of Saturday night.

Punk said, “I think the odds are very good. Obviously, he deserves one. We saw the RKO, we saw the ref down, and I didn’t see it. Run it back, I don’t care.”

You can check out Punk’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)