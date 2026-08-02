ESPN Announces New Fanatics Fest: All Access Special Featuring Rhea Ripley

ESPN has announced in a press release that their second Fanatics Fest: All Access one-hour special will take place on Wednesday, August 4th, at 7 PM ET. It will be available on ESPN and the ESPN App immediately after its linear debut.

According to the press release, Fanatics Fest: All Access is executive produced by Fanatics Studios, with Michael D. Ratner, Scott Ratner, Kfir Goldberg, and Camille Maritachi from OBB. Andria Parides serves as the executive producer and showrunner, while Manny O. Gutierrez is the director.

The special will be hosted by Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods, and it will provide a behind-the-scenes look at the recent Fanatics Fest, including a surprise appearance by Justin Bieber at the Fanatics Games. For wrestling fans, one of the highlights will be the appearance of Rhea Ripley, who is one of four major personalities featured in the special, alongside Towns, Woods, and Novak Djokovic. All four will share their perspectives on the event and their experiences.

Other notable wrestling personalities appearing on camera will include Nikki and Brie Bella, Danhausen, Stephanie McMahon, Liv Morgan, and Roman Reigns. Ripley has been off television for some time due to an injury, which led to an interim Women’s Championship match, making this a rare opportunity to catch up with her before her eventual return to action.

Last year’s Fanatics Fest: All Access is currently available to stream for free on YouTube.