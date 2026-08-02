Nick Aldis Reinstated As WWE SmackDown General Manager

WWE star Nick Aldis delivered an outstanding performance during his in-ring debut with the company in a singles match against GUNTHER at SummerSlam Night One this past Saturday. Unfortunately, Aldis couldn’t secure a victory, as GUNTHER forced him to submit.

After the match, Cathy Kelley caught up with Aldis for an interview at the SummerSlam Night One post-show. During the interview, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque interrupted, leading Aldis to offer his resignation letter to him. Aldis explained that he had stepped down as SmackDown General Manager to compete against GUNTHER but ultimately came up short. He took the opportunity to thank Triple H for the chance to wrestle.

In response, Triple H praised Aldis for being a man of his word and expressed pride in Aldis’s performance that night, despite the match’s outcome. He then tore up Aldis’s resignation letter and reinstated him as the General Manager of SmackDown.