Latest Update On Tay Melo Asking For Her Release From AEW

Recently, PWMania.com reported that pro wrestling veteran Tay Melo requested her release from AEW. Company President and CEO Tony Khan revealed that Melo made this request after her match at Collision, stating that she wanted to step away from wrestling entirely. Khan confirmed that he granted her request for release.

However, some people interpret the situation differently. After Melo shared an Instagram post about a tree that thrived only when planted in the ground, some saw this as a metaphor for a desire for a change in her life. Given that Melo has a toddler to care for, she may want to transition to being a stay-at-home mom.

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer pointed out that Melo’s carefully worded story gave the impression that she wishes to wrestle elsewhere and had been frustrated by not receiving enough opportunities. Meltzer noted that while Melo did not explicitly state this, her choice of words implied it.

Khan mentioned that the situation has been exaggerated and clarified that Melo told him she isn’t promoting that narrative, though he did not outright deny its validity. It will be interesting to see what unfolds next and to learn the true story behind all this.