Updated Lineup For Next Week’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite (8/5/2026)

All Elite Wrestling has announced the updated lineup for next week’s episode of Dynamite, which will take place at Arena Mexico in Mexico City. This special episode will be the Grand Slam: Mexico edition of the show.

Dynamite will air at its regular time of 8 PM ET on TBS and HBO Max.

The Elite’s The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) and AEW World Tag Team Champions Cage & Cope (Christian Cage and “The Rated R Superstar” Adam Copeland) will face The Death Riders (AEW Continental Champion Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, Daniel Garcia, and “The Bastard” PAC) in an 8-man tag team match. Additionally, “The Psycho Killer” Tommaso Ciampa, Andrade El Ídolo, and Komander will compete in a Men’s Casino Gauntlet Qualifying Match, where the winner will earn the #1 spot in the gauntlet match at All In for an AEW World Championship match.

Moreover, AEW World Trios Champions The Demand (Ricochet, Toa Liona, and Bishop Kaun) will defend their titles against “Hangman” Adam Page and Brodido (Brody King and ROH World Champion Bandido). In another match, Kris Statlander will take on CMLL World Women’s Champion Persephone in a singles match. The Don Callis Family (AEW TNT Champion “The Jet” Kevin Knight, “The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada, and Hechicero) will battle Chris Jericho, Darby Allin, and Mistico in a trios match.

Previously announced for the show, Don Callis Family’s AEW International Champion “The Protostar” Kyle Fletcher will defend his title against “Speedball” Mike Bailey. Additionally, “The Aerial Assassin” Will Ospreay will face Mark Davis from the Don Callis Family in a singles match with a stipulation prohibiting outside interference. In a trios match, “The CEO” Mercedes Moné and the AEW Women’s World Tag Team Champions, Divine Dominion (comprising “The Megasus” Megan Bayne and Lena Kross) will take on AEW Women’s World Champion Willow Nightingale and The Brawling Birds (Alex Windsor and Jamie Hayter).

Join us every Wednesday night at 8 PM Eastern / 7 PM Central for live coverage of the AEW Dynamite results.