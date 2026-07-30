AEW Expands MyAEW Streaming Service With Six New Promotions

AEW has announced a major expansion of its MyAEW streaming platform, adding six independent wrestling promotions as the company continues to build toward AEW All In: London at Wembley Stadium on August 30.

According to an official press release issued on Thursday, the additions significantly increase the amount of ad-free wrestling content available to subscribers in more than 100 countries, including the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

Six New Promotions Join MyAEW

The latest promotions joining the MyAEW platform are:

United Wrestling Network (UWN) , featuring programming including Sunday Night Slam (Memphis), Championship Wrestling (Hollywood), and Gotham Wrestling (New York)

, featuring programming including Sunday Night Slam (Memphis), Championship Wrestling (Hollywood), and Gotham Wrestling (New York) Metroplex Wrestling (MPX) from Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas

from Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas Pro-Wrestling: EVE from London, England

from London, England Revolution Pro Wrestling (RevPro) from London, England

from London, England Westside Xtreme Wrestling (wXw) from Germany

from Germany AML / WrestleCade Entertainment from Winston-Salem, North Carolina

The newly added promotions will contribute archive matches, full-length events, new shows, and live pay-per-view broadcasts to the streaming service.

Packed August Streaming Schedule

AEW also unveiled a busy slate of live-streaming and pay-per-view events throughout August, culminating with AEW All In: London.

Upcoming MyAEW Schedule:

July 31 – CMLL Leyana de Plata 2026 Finals (PPV)

– CMLL Leyana de Plata 2026 Finals (PPV) August 3 – PRODUCE: Volume 3 – azucar (New York City) (PPV)

– PRODUCE: Volume 3 – azucar (New York City) (PPV) August 4 – CMLL Martes Populares (Mexico City) (PPV)

– CMLL Martes Populares (Mexico City) (PPV) August 7 – CMLL Grand Prix Internacional 2026 (Mexico City) (PPV)

– CMLL Grand Prix Internacional 2026 (Mexico City) (PPV) August 9 – UWN Red Carpet Rumble (Long Beach, California) (Free Live Stream)

– UWN Red Carpet Rumble (Long Beach, California) (Free Live Stream) August 15 – wXw Shortcut to the Top 2026 (Oberhausen, Germany) (PPV)

– wXw Shortcut to the Top 2026 (Oberhausen, Germany) (PPV) August 21 – ROH Death Before Dishonor 2026 (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania) (PPV)

– ROH Death Before Dishonor 2026 (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania) (PPV) August 23 – AEW Brawl in the Ballpark (Free Live Stream)

– AEW Brawl in the Ballpark (Free Live Stream) August 28 – EVE 153: EVE x The World 2 (London, England) (PPV)

– EVE 153: EVE x The World 2 (London, England) (PPV) August 29 – RevPro 14 Year Anniversary Show (London, England) (PPV)

– RevPro 14 Year Anniversary Show (London, England) (PPV) August 30 – AEW All In: London Buy In (Free Live Stream)

– AEW All In: London Buy In (Free Live Stream) August 30 – AEW All In: London (PPV)

Growing Wrestling Library

The six new promotions join an already expanding lineup of content partners on MyAEW, including:

CMLL

Maple Leaf Pro

PRODUCE

Warrior Wrestling

1 Fall Wrestling

Create-A-Pro

WrestlePro

Limitless Wrestling

Capital City Championship Combat

AEW noted that the platform now features hundreds of hours of ad-free content, including complete events, individual matches, interviews, compilations, and a free WatchAEW FAST channel that streams classic AEW programming around the clock with new content added each month.

International Subscriber Benefits

International MyAEW subscribers also receive access to weekly episodes of AEW Dynamite, AEW Collision, and ROH HonorClub, along with an extensive archive of exclusive content.

AEW added that annual MyAEW subscribers outside the United States receive all new AEW and ROH pay-per-view events as part of their subscription package. The service is also available through dedicated apps on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, and Apple TV devices.

The expansion comes just one month before AEW returns to Wembley Stadium for All In: London, the company’s biggest annual event.