Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite (8/5/2026)

All Elite Wrestling has announced the lineup for next week’s episode of Dynamite, which will take place at Arena Mexico in Mexico City, Mexico. This special episode will be the Grand Slam: Mexico edition of the show.

Dynamite will air at its regular time, 8 PM ET, on TBS and HBO Max.

In the show, Don Callis Family’s AEW International Champion, “The Protostar” Kyle Fletcher, will defend his title against “Speedball” Mike Bailey. Additionally, “The Aerial Assassin” Will Ospreay will face Mark Davis from the Don Callis Family in a singles match, with a stipulation prohibiting outside interference. In a trios match, “The CEO” Mercedes Moné and the AEW Women’s World Tag Team Champions, Divine Dominion (consisting of “The Megasus” Megan Bayne and Lena Kross), will take on AEW Women’s World Champion Willow Nightingale and The Brawling Birds (Alex Windsor and Jamie Hayter).

Join us every Wednesday night at 8 PM Eastern / 7 PM Central for live coverage of the AEW Dynamite results.