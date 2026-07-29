Wednesday, July 29, 2026
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Rhino Expected To Appear On This Week’s AEW Programming

By
James Hetfield
-

According to PWInsider.com, former ECW World Champion Rhino will be appearing on this week’s AEW programming.

This announcement follows Rhino’s Instagram post, where he shared that he is doing promotional work for AEW in his hometown of Detroit, Michigan. He also mentioned that he would be visiting FOX 2 in Detroit to promote AEW ahead of their shows in the city this week.

Rhino made his AEW debut on Dynamite in May 2025, where he challenged Nick Wayne for the ROH TV Championship in Detroit. Wayne won the match to retain his title.

AEW Dynamite is scheduled to take place later tonight at Detroit’s Masonic Temple Theater. The show will air live on TBS starting at 8 PM EST. This week’s Collision will be taped the following night, July 30, at the same venue.

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