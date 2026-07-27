Anna Jay Shares Latest Update On Her Shoulder Injury

During the recent AEW Redemption Media Call, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan announced that Anna Jay is currently sidelined due to an injury. He revealed that she recently underwent an MRI and has re-signed with the company.

On her Twitch account, Jay addressed various topics, including her shoulder injury that is keeping her out of action. She mentioned that she is seeking multiple medical opinions to make the best decision regarding her recovery. In response to claims that she is frequently injured, Jay clarified that she has only suffered two injuries during her time in AEW.

Jay said, “Yes, the injury thing is true. I don’t really know the extent of it. I’m going to a few doctors right now just to get everything checked out, just to get a few different opinions so I make the right choice. But hopefully, it’s not as bad as it possibly can be. It could be okay. My injury, it’s to do with my shoulder, which I’ve had some issues in the past with, so that’s why I just want to get a few different opinions, and hopefully it’ll be okay. Also, people are like, ‘She’s always injured.’ I’ve had two injuries while at AEW, my shoulder and my ribs being dislocated. That’s it.”

In the same media call, Khan revealed that Jay’s tag team partner, Tay Melo, recently requested her release, which will be granted soon. The last time Jay and Melo appeared on AEW television was on June 6th, when they challenged Divine Dominion for the Women’s World Tag Team Championship on Collision.