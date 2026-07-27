Kyle Fletcher Addresses Tension With Kazuchika Okada Following AEW Redemption

AEW International Champion and Don Callis Family member Kyle Fletcher appeared at the AEW Redemption post-show media scrum. He discussed various topics, including whether there is tension between him and fellow Don Callis Family member Kazuchika Okada.

Fletcher said, “Yes, I think there is probably going to be some tension after someone Rainmakers you in the face when they definitely should not have been doing so. So, I think we will see how things play out. There will probably have to be some hard sitdowns and hard discussions before the next time we team up together. But I think we’re strong enough to get through these differences, I would like to say. So we’ll see what unfolds.”

You can check out Fletcher’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)