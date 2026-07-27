Updated Lineup For AEW All In: London 2026

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has announced the updated lineup for its 2026 All In: London pay-per-view (PPV) event, scheduled for next month.

In this exciting event, AEW Women’s World Champion Willow Nightingale will defend her title against “The CEO” Mercedes Moné. Additionally, AEW World Tag Team Champions Cage & Cope (Christian Cage and “The Rated R Superstar” Adam Copeland) will put their titles on the line against The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson).

Also previously announced for the show is AEW World Champion “The Best Bout Machine” Kenny Omega, who will defend his title against “The Aerial Assassin” Will Ospreay.

AEW All In: London 2026 will take place on Sunday, August 30, at Wembley Stadium in London, England, and will air live on PPV.