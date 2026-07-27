Confirmed For This Week’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite (7/29/2026)

All Elite Wrestling has announced the lineup for this week’s episode of Dynamite, which will take place at the Masonic Temple Theater in Detroit, Michigan.

Dynamite will air at its regular time, 8 PM ET, on TBS and HBO Max.

In this episode, the AEW World Trios Champions, The Conglomeration—including “Freshly Squeezed” Orange Cassidy, Roderick Strong, and Kyle O’Reilly—will defend their titles against The Demand, featuring Ricochet, Toa Liona, and Bishop Kaun. Additionally, Renee Paquette will conduct a sit-down interview with The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) and the reigning AEW World Tag Team Champions, Cage & Cope (Christian Cage and “The Rated-R Superstar” Adam Copeland). Furthermore, new AEW Women’s World Champion Willow Nightingale will celebrate her championship victory.

Join us every Wednesday night at 8 PM Eastern / 7 PM Central for live coverage of the AEW Dynamite results.