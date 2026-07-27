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Will Ospreay Opens Up About His ADHD Diagnosis

By
James Hetfield
-
Will Ospreay in AEW
Will Ospreay | AEW

AEW star Will Ospreay spoke with Soundsphere Magazine about various topics, including the reaction of UK fans towards him.

Ospreay said, “The UK fans understand my personality, they understand I’m a very cheeky person… I mean, my humor sometimes translates wrong even to the people in my country. But the best way that I can show authenticity is by being me.”

On being diagnosed with ADHD:

“It gave me clarity and an understanding of what I was going through, why I was so hyperactive and not in control of my emotions whatsoever. I’d have some really good days where I would lock in to the job, and then there’d be days where I would just shoot myself in the foot – publicly as well. I’ve used this to really help my wrestling. But it’s a blessing and a curse.”

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