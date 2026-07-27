Mike Bailey To Challenge Kyle Fletcher For AEW International Title At Grand Slam: Mexico

During Sunday’s 2026 AEW Redemption pay-per-view (PPV) event, the company announced that “Speedball” Mike Bailey will get a shot at the AEW International Championship. He will face the reigning champion, Kyle Fletcher of the Don Callis Family, at Grand Slam: Mexico on August 5th.

Bailey earned this opportunity earlier in the show by winning the 6-Way Ladder Match. Meanwhile, Fletcher successfully defended his championship against ROH World Champion Bandido.

In a backstage interview during the PPV, Bailey expressed his excitement about competing in an arena he has attended since childhood. He also emphasized his desire to make his title shot truly international by naming Grand Slam: Mexico as the venue for the match.

This bout is the first match announced for the special episode of Dynamite, which will occur at Arena Mexico in Mexico City. It will be broadcast on TBS and HBO Max.